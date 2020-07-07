Rose Kubilis earned her angel wings and went home to God from her home in Hatfield on Sunday morning, July 5, 2020. She was born in Hatfield on December 2, 1924, the daughter of John and Kamelia (Karwarski) Cackowski.
She was educated in Hatfield schools and Smith Vocational School. During World War II, Rose worked at Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut. When Louis Kubilis came home from the war, they were married on September 8, 1945. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his passing on May 7, 2011.
Rose worked at Pro Brush in Easthampton as an inspector until her retirement in 1984. Rose was a communicant at the Holy Family Parish (formerly St. Stanislaus Church).
Rose and Louis traveled extensively to visit friends and family and to attend Army reunions. Rose loved to crochet, her garden and polka music. The family looked forward to her strawberry pretzel dish whenever there was a gathering. Rose was the perfect hostess, always offering hospitality.
Rose leaves one sister, Evelyn Storozuk of Sunderland, many nieces and nephews and their families and many dear friends. Besides Louis, she was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Frank and Andrew and her sisters Virginia Symanski, Sophy Erman and Jennie Waskiewicz as well as one niece, Patricia Erman Hodges and one nephew, Anthony Symanski ,Jr.
The family wishes to thank Fr. Jonathan Reardon and Deacon Rodney Patten, the many doctors, nurses and home health providers, the Pioneer Valley Hospice, the Wrisley Funeral Home, and in a special way, Gwendolyn Brown her caregiver.
At Rose's request, services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Holy Family Parish Renovation Fund, 27 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield, MA 01373.
