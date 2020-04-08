Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Pupek. View Sign Service Information Sampson Chapel Of The Acres 21 Tinkham Road Springfield , MA 01129 (413)-782-5226 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose (Wojtasiewicz) Pupek passed away peacefully on April 7th. She was born on July 30, 1927 to the late Tadeusz and Katarzyna (Waidlich) Wojtasiewicz. She was a graduate of Turners Falls High School, Class of 1945. She worked for the Kendall Cotton Mill and the Millers Falls Tool Co.



She did an outstanding job raising 4 children by herself and retired from MassMutual in 1992. She loved to go for rides, and on the way home she had to stop at the Whately Inn. She was the best baker and cook. She loved the ocean and made her last trip on Feb. 23rd to Hammonasset. A couple was there with a beautiful horse and they brought her to the car where she could pet her, she said that it was the most memorable day of her life.



She loved watching the sunsets, and the birds and flowers in her yard. She enjoyed all the oldtime movies, binge watching Gunsmoke and Mountain Men. She was an avid reader of World War II books.



She is survived by her daughter, best friend and caregiver Kathy with whom she lived; her son Frank Thomas of Hampden, CFO of Pioneer Valley Concrete, daughter Mary Wasielewski of Monson, and son Edward of Wilbraham. She leaves her favorite nephews Bob (Marge) and Jack Pervere, who recently passed away on March 27th, and Frankie Pupek, two special nieces Terry Goetzl and Shirley Hensley, as well as many other nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Nancy Pupek of Greenfield and 2 special people James and Kathy Hurley of Ludlow; lastly her devoted cavalier Bentley who never left her side.



She was predeceased by all her siblings, Frank (Binky), Charles (Barley), Stanley (Shrimp), Josephine Daniels, Sophie Pervere and Helen Marini.



We were so lucky to have such a wonderful mother and we will always miss your beautiful blue eyes. Special thanks to Diane Gauthier RN and the entire Baystate VNA and Hospice Team. There will be no services per our mother's request.

