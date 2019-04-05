Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Starkey. View Sign

Rose Mary (Foster) Starkey, 69, a resident of 22 Elm Terrace Apartments, passed suddenly at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019.



A native of Montague, MA, she was born on March 9, 1950 to Nelson Edward Foster and Alice Marie (Reardon) Foster. Rose Mary was educated in Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School, in the Class of 1968. She enlisted in the United States Army and served briefly in the WAC with the CO. A, 3r d US Army and was discharged with the rank of Pvt.-E1, having been awarded the National Defense Service Medal.



Following her discharge from military service, she traveled to the West Coast and settled in San Francisco, CA for a period of time. Rose returned home to Massachusetts, where she was employed at the former Franklin County Public Hospital, later working for the former Kramer's Scrap, Inc. in East Greenfield, MA.



Her first husband Edward F. Leete was a former high school classmate, who had a crush on Rose from the start. Rose being independently minded, refused to date him. She later accepted a blind date, not knowing it was from Edward, and the rest is history. After a short courtship, they were married and purchased their first home in Northfield, MA, where they welcomed the arrival of their son Shaun Edward in 1974.



She later married her second husband, Lewis Starkey, Sr., which was short lived and ended in divorce.



Rose being the free spirit that she was, moved with her son Shaun to Florida looking for new beginnings. While there she made use of her creative nature and talents, working in local ceramic shops. They later returned to Massachusetts, where Rose worked for Valley Steel Stamp.



Rose was a creative soul, who dabbled in ceramics, floral work, enjoyed music (playing both the guitar and piano, all self-taught by ear), collecting and making "sparkly" jewelry, antiquing, and attending flea markets as she was always on the hunt for Irish Belleek pottery items or other treasures. Rose fiercely identified with her Irish heritage from her Mother and Grandmother from the Reardon side of the family. She longed to travel to Ireland, which unfortunately she never accomplished. She did however, watch many a program on or about Ireland on the Travel Channel, which transported her to the Emerald Isle. Rose enjoyed visits with her step-granddaughters Tori and Hailey and will be remembered for her generosity to her family, friends and others in need.



Rose was predeceased by her parents and by her brother Alan Foster of Montague Center, Ma.



She is lovingly remembered by her son, Shaun E. Leete and his wife Melissa, of Hinsdale, NH, as well as her siblings: David Foster and his wife Christine, of Montague Center, MA, Lawrence "Larry" Foster of Montague Center, MA and Melisa Foster of Springfield, MA. Additionally, Rose will be missed by her several nieces and nephews.



In keeping with Rose's request for simplicity, she will be cremated with her remains to be scattered at several favorite locations of her preference. Visiting hours are omitted. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date, time and place to be announced. Expressions in the form of a charitable donation are preferred in lieu of flowers to The Upper Pioneer Valley Veteran's Service District, Attn: Timothy Niejadlik, Director, in Rose's name to their Veteran's Assistance Fund, 294 Main Street, Greenfield, MA, 01301.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

