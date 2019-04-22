Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie (Netto) LaPalme. View Sign

Rose Marie Netto LaPalme, mother of Kelly, Rene, Penny and Grandmother of Senaka was born on September 7, 1938 and went unexpectedly to rest in the arms of Jesus at 7:00pm on April 19, 2019.



Rose Marie was born in Stamford Connecticut to Frank Netto and Mary Davidson Netto and she is the sister of Victor Netto. Rose Marie leaves behind Alfredo Mesa (Kelly), Andrew Bosworth (Rene) and Bill Himmler (Penny). Bill is Rose Marie's dear friend and partner in crime who took such good care of her, supported her wishes, talked politics with her and made the best Mac & Cheese. She looked forward to him coming to care for her every week.



Rose Marie encouraged her family to color outside the lines, to think for themselves, to be independent in spirit, to show their emotions, take care of themselves and be of service to others. Her compassion and patience led to a career in Nursing. Rose Marie worked in the Elliot Hospital and then at The Manor. She also worked for Home Health Care/Hospice helping those in need.



Rose Marie had a vibrant spirit and loved people.... most people and she loved her country. She gave freely of her time, kindness, concern and attention to all those who crossed her path. She was looking forward to spring and planting her garden, spending time with her girls and her grandson and she enjoyed listening to WKBK Radio



She also leaves behind George, Betty, TaTa, Margaret, Michelle, Kathleen, Kathy, Beth, Ed, Elizabeth, Ron, John, Dee and Katie, such wonderful friends who always helped her.



With everything our Mother has been through, which was extreme, she showed exceptional character, dignity and grace. Rose Marie will be so incredibly and deeply missed. Our hearts are broken.



Calling hours will be from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, NH.



A celebration of her life will be on her Birthday on September 7, 2019. Details will be shared closer to that time.



Flowers for Rose Marie are welcome or donations to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC. 20090-6929, in her name.



