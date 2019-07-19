Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose T. Lisowski. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 View Map Liturgy 11:15 AM St Patrick's Church Main St Northfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rose T. Lisowski, 95, of Westfield died Tuesday (7/16/19) afternoon at the Governor's Center in Westfield. She was born the daughter of John and Catherine Lencicki on October 27, 1923. She was educated in Westfield schools and then earned an Associates Degree from New England Conservatory in Boston. She married Paul Lisowski and was a bookkeeper up til her first child was born and then became a stay at home Mom to raise her five sons.



Rose loved poetry, she would write poetry for her family and had some of it published in the local Westfield paper, she loved to garden, both flowers and vegetables, she grew ribbon winning Zinnias for the Big E and grew vegetables which she canned to help with food for the winter for her family.



She is survived by four sons, Larry and his wife Michelle of Windham, NH, David of Norhthampton, Mass, Rev. Thomas Lisowski of Northfield, Mass and Joseph and his wife Lisa of Kingston, Mass, seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Alex and his wife Alyssa, Chris, William, Neil, Vicki and Christine. She was predeceased by her husband Paul and her son John.



There will be a Liturgy of Christian Burial on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, Main Street in Northfield, Mass at 11:15 A.M., officiating will be Monsignor Dan Liston, Concelebrate Rev. Thomas Lisowski and assisted by Deacon David Culliton. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Westfield, Mass at 2:00 P.M. There will be calling hours from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, Mass.



Donations in her memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 80 Main St., Northfield, Mass 01360



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, Mass is in charge of arrangements.



