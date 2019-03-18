Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie F. Spat. View Sign

Rosemarie F. Spat, 91, passed away on Thursday (3-14-19) at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. Born on November 18, 1927 in Greenfield, she was the daughter of Walter W. Spat, Sr. and Rose B. (Ulrich) Spat. A life-long resident, she was a 1945 graduate of Greenfield High School, and furthered her studies at the former Northampton Commercial College, majoring in Business Administration. For 45 years, she was an inventory control clerk at Lunt Silversmith, retiring in 1993. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed reading, knitting and puzzles.



Rosemarie leaves several nieces and nephews and their families to cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her sister Esther Wood and brothers Russell, Howard and Walter, Jr.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (3-21-19) at 10:00 at Blessed Sacrament Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. All attending are asked to meet at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

Rosemarie F. Spat, 91, passed away on Thursday (3-14-19) at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. Born on November 18, 1927 in Greenfield, she was the daughter of Walter W. Spat, Sr. and Rose B. (Ulrich) Spat. A life-long resident, she was a 1945 graduate of Greenfield High School, and furthered her studies at the former Northampton Commercial College, majoring in Business Administration. For 45 years, she was an inventory control clerk at Lunt Silversmith, retiring in 1993. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed reading, knitting and puzzles.Rosemarie leaves several nieces and nephews and their families to cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her sister Esther Wood and brothers Russell, Howard and Walter, Jr.A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (3-21-19) at 10:00 at Blessed Sacrament Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. All attending are asked to meet at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home

14 High St

Greenfield , MA 01301

(413) 772-6393 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close