Rosemarie F. Spat, 91, passed away on Thursday (3-14-19) at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. Born on November 18, 1927 in Greenfield, she was the daughter of Walter W. Spat, Sr. and Rose B. (Ulrich) Spat. A life-long resident, she was a 1945 graduate of Greenfield High School, and furthered her studies at the former Northampton Commercial College, majoring in Business Administration. For 45 years, she was an inventory control clerk at Lunt Silversmith, retiring in 1993. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed reading, knitting and puzzles.
Rosemarie leaves several nieces and nephews and their families to cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her sister Esther Wood and brothers Russell, Howard and Walter, Jr.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (3-21-19) at 10:00 at Blessed Sacrament Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. All attending are asked to meet at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.
Walker Funeral Home
14 High St
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 772-6393
Published in Recorder on Mar. 18, 2019