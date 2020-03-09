Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary T. (Goerlach) Martell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary T (Goerlach) Martell, died peacefully on February 24, 2020 at the Long Term Care Facility, Charlene Manor, in Greenfield, MA.



Rosemary was born in Pittsfield MA on August 7, 1931 to her parents Charles W and Rose M (Nelious) Goerlach. Rosemary loved to tell stories about growing up on Thomas Island and the Pecks Road area in Pittsfield. She had many fond memories of her childhood and often spoke fondly of her beloved Aunt Lee Leahy Standfield, who helped care for her and her siblings, Kathryn and Charles, after their mother died in 1940 leaving their father a widower to raise his children alone.



Rosemary graduated from Pittsfield High in 1949. She worked in the payroll department of GE for 9 years, was an Avon Lady, the book keeper for several small businesses throughout Pittsfield and later the office manager of Besse-Clarke clothing store on North Street. Rosemary moved to Greenfield MA in 1993, commuting to her job at Besse-Clarke until they closed in 1994. Rosemary became the book keeper for the Renaissance Communities in Greenfield in 1994 and worked for them until she retired in 2016.



Rosemary loved to travel and took many memorable trips to Europe, Alaska and Canada with her sister Kathryn and spoke fondly of her trip to Paris with her grandchild Alisha.



Rosemary loved raccoons and had an extensive collection of raccoon figurines, pictures and stuffed animals.



Rosemary was predeceased by her only child, Jeff Martell, who was killed in a car accident in January 2016. The death of her son was devastating to Rosemary and she never truly recovered from the shock of that loss.



Rosemary is survived by her brother Charles W Goerlach JR, and his Wife Shirley, of Prescott Valley, AZ, her sister Kathryn A Goerlach of Pittsfield, MA and Lake Placid, FL, by her grandchild Alisha Parker- Martell of Northampton, MA, her niece Susan Goerlach McLaughlin of Norman OK, and will also be missed by Jessica Ryan Lapinski and Kristie Tognarelli who together became her legal guardians and caretakers for the last 3 years of her life.



There are no services planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Jeff Martell Scholarship fund at Greenfield Community College, online at

