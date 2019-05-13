Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy A. Kurra. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Roy was born in Winchester, MA on April 12, 1947 the son of Earl F. Kurra and Lois (Thompson) Kurra Souza. When he was 6 years old, Roy's family moved to Cape Cod where he would go on to graduate from Barnstable High School as a member of the class of 1965. After spending one year at Bentley College for accounting, he decided it wasn't for him.



He enlisted in the US Navy in 1966 and learned his life's trade of electrical maintenance and served aboard the destroyer tender, U.S.S. Cascade in Newport, RI. While in the Navy he met the love of his life Penny, and they married in February of 1970. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in November of 1970.



After years of working on Cape Cod, Roy and Penny moved to Bernardston in 1972 to build their home. Roy worked for the Greenfield Tap & Die and later moved on to the Boston and Maine railroad where he retired after 30 years of service.



Roy was an engineer for the Bernardston Volunteer Fire Dept from 1975 to 1985 and played left field on the fire dept softball team. He also was a pitcher for the Steel Shed softball team.



Roy and Penny loved to travel and were longtime members of the Longview Roamers and the Catamount Sportsmen's Club.



He also enjoyed horseshoes, camping, woodworking and communing with nature.



What mattered most to Roy was his family and friends.



Roy is survived by his wife Penny L (Patch) Kurra and sons Heath A. (LeighAnn Hall) of Winchester, NH and Nathan A. (Audrey Raza) of Pittsfield, MA and Roy's new grandson Victor Albert Kurra who was born the day before Roy's death. He also leaves a sister Virginia A. Martin of Florida along with several aunts, uncles, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 am at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Center Cemetery in Buckland.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's name may be sent to the Baystate Health Foundation Patient Needs Fund, Attn: Oncology, 164 High St., Greenfield, MA 01301



To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit





