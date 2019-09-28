Russell A. Holt, 58, of 94 Turnpike Road in Turners Falls, died unexpectedly at home. Russ was born May 23, 1961 to Lyle Holt and Norma (Aldrich) Holt and grew up in Turners Falls. He was a 1979 graduate of Turners Falls High School.



Over the years, he drove school buses, worked for the Boston & Main Railroad, Lowe's, and most recently was a CNC machine operator at BETE Fog Nozzle.



Russ enjoyed his motorcycle, going to the E. Deerfield Railroad yard to watch the trains, reading and politics. He was a licensed amateur radio operator with the call sign ABIDY.Railfan. He loved his two cats.



Russ was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls.



There will be no services.



Donations may be made in Russ' memory to The Dakin Animal Shelter, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054

