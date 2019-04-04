Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell C. Bessette. View Sign

Russell C. Bessette, 98, formerly of Greenfield, Mass, died at the Michael E. Debakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2019.



He was born December 9, 1920 to Russell F. Bessette and Eva (Zimmerman). Russ attended Turners Falls High School and was a member of the football team.



On September 11, 1942, he enlisted in the Army with Company A 101st Military Police Battalion. Russ served in the Rome-Arno Campaign and arrived in Europe on January 27, 1943, and on February 13, 1944 he was wounded in action in Anzio, Italy where he received bomb fragment wounds to his left arm and right thigh. He departed from Europe on June 13, 1944. He was awarded his "Honorable Discharge" certificate on April 24, 1946 at the Cushing General Hospital in Framingham, Mass and at that time was presented with the "Purple Heart with 2 overseas Bars", the "European African Middle Eastern Campaign" with one "Bronze Service Star", the "American Campaign of Operations Ribbon", the "World War II Victory Ribbon" , the " Good Conduct Medal" and finally the "Marksman Badge & Rifle Bar".



After recouping from his injuries, he went on to pursue his future. He was employed by the Greenfield Tap & Die in manufacturing and worked his way into the Sales Editing department in the office where in later years he retired from.



Russ was an active man, and didn't let his disability rule him. For many years he enjoyed fishing and gardening and belonged to 2 bowling leagues one at the "10 Pin Bowling Alley" (where the Stop & Shop store is), and the "Candlepin Bowling" league in Erving with his brother Charles. Occasionally you could find him putting his artistic talents to work by painting scenes which you could find in his home.



Russ also enjoyed golfing as well and because of his disabled left hand and arm, he was fitted with a special brace to help assist him in holding his clubs.



He moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida in 1989 with his wife. He joined the Mainland Shuffle Board Club and belonged to the of New Smyrna Beach and was also a lifetime member of the Montague Elks Club.



Russ is survived by his four nephews, James St. Germain and Raymond, Gary and Dana Bessette, a cousin Arthur Fiset and a daughter-in-law Pam.



Russ was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Doris M. (Graves) and his son Richard (BZ) from a former marriage, his siblings, Florence St. Germain, 2 brothers, Raymond and Charles.



Services will be at a later date at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.



Arrangements are under the direction of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home & Cremation Service, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.





