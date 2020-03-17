Russell C. Denison

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell C. Denison.
Service Information
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA
01370
(413)-625-2121
Obituary
Send Flowers

Russell C. Denison (Rusty) age 61, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on July 26, 1958, Rusty was the son of late Russell and Theresa Denison, and brother Ronald Denison. Rusty is survived by his sister Marsha and Brother in law Herman Drost of Colrain, Massachusetts, son Christopher A. Denison of Essex, Connecticut and daughter Emily L. Denison of Millers Falls, Massachusetts.

At an early age Rusty set out to learn the trades of the family business (C.A.Denison Lumber) in Colrain, Massachusetts. Having various positions throughout his time, Rusty worked as a mill hand, sales representative, and eventually rising to the ranks of Senior Vice President of Sales. When Rusty was not working with the family business, he could be found working as a Police Officer with the town of Colrain.

As a long time resident of Western Massachusetts, Rusty loved the outdoors and hunting. Rusty enjoyed spending his time on the boat in the lake, or on one of his many motorcycle adventures.

There will be no calling hours at this time.

Funeral Services will be limited to immediate family.

To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Mar. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.