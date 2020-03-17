Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell C. Denison. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on July 26, 1958, Rusty was the son of late Russell and Theresa Denison, and brother Ronald Denison. Rusty is survived by his sister Marsha and Brother in law Herman Drost of Colrain, Massachusetts, son Christopher A. Denison of Essex, Connecticut and daughter Emily L. Denison of Millers Falls, Massachusetts.



At an early age Rusty set out to learn the trades of the family business (C.A.Denison Lumber) in Colrain, Massachusetts. Having various positions throughout his time, Rusty worked as a mill hand, sales representative, and eventually rising to the ranks of Senior Vice President of Sales. When Rusty was not working with the family business, he could be found working as a Police Officer with the town of Colrain.



As a long time resident of Western Massachusetts, Rusty loved the outdoors and hunting. Rusty enjoyed spending his time on the boat in the lake, or on one of his many motorcycle adventures.



There will be no calling hours at this time.



Funeral Services will be limited to immediate family.



To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit

