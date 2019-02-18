Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell R. "Russ" Lively. View Sign

Russell "Russ" Robert Lively, 57, passed away in the early hours of February 5, 2019 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility after a courageous and nearly year long battle with Lung Cancer. Born in 1961 in Greenfield, MA to Edward Lively and Alice (Hebard) Lively.



Russ grew up in Colrain, MA and attended Mohawk Regional High School where he graduated in 1980. After high school Russ would take on a series of difficult and dirty jobs for the next 40 years where he would become the self-proclaimed "Jack of all trades" that we all knew and loved. His numerous jobs included Jarvis Pools, Mackin Construction and he spent the last 10 years of his life working at the WTE Transfer Station in Greenfield, MA where in his own words he "pretended to fix the stuff and they pretended to pay him".



In 1980 he met the young and beautiful Cynthia Douglas and somehow convinced her to stick around and build a life with him for the next 38 years, 35 of which they spent as husband and wife.



Besides his beloved wife of 35 years, Cynthia (Douglas) Lively, Russ leaves a son, Joshua Lively and his wife Lindsey; a daughter, Rebecca Lively and her fiance Joey Pagan; four beautiful grandchildren, Addison, Makaila, Silas and Caroline; his mother, Alice Lively of Greenfield; three brothers, Tom and his wife Cindy of Colrain, Jim and his wife Deb of Rowe and Steve Lively of Greenfield; a sister Elaine Stanley and her husband Lee of Colrain; and several nieces and nephews.



Russ was predeceased by his father, Edward Lively, a niece Laura Doull and a great niece Autumn.



Russ was a kind-hearted soul wrapped in a tough exterior that never fully served to hide the generous and thoughtful character traits that would define his life. He could fix just about anything that was broken and spent most of his free time repairing the vehicles and equipment of friends for no cost. When he wasn't at work or in the garage Russ could be found on his back patio, which he referred to as his "Church", with a cold drink in hand dispensing such maxims as, "keep it simple stupid", as well as telling some of the 10,000 jokes he always seemed to have at his disposal .



Russ enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and was a member of the Mohawk Ramblers Motorcycle Club for several years. He loved spending time at the beach building sand castles with his grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed building demolition derby cars with his son and for his daughter.



A Memorial Graveside Service will be held 4/20/19 at 11am at the West Branch Cemetery in Colrain.



In lieu of flowers please check the air pressure in your tires, check your oil and top off the windshield washer fluid. Russ would've appreciated this.



Memorial contributions may be made to Dakin Humane Society 163 Montague Rd. Leverett, MA 01054.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

Russell "Russ" Robert Lively, 57, passed away in the early hours of February 5, 2019 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility after a courageous and nearly year long battle with Lung Cancer. Born in 1961 in Greenfield, MA to Edward Lively and Alice (Hebard) Lively.Russ grew up in Colrain, MA and attended Mohawk Regional High School where he graduated in 1980. After high school Russ would take on a series of difficult and dirty jobs for the next 40 years where he would become the self-proclaimed "Jack of all trades" that we all knew and loved. His numerous jobs included Jarvis Pools, Mackin Construction and he spent the last 10 years of his life working at the WTE Transfer Station in Greenfield, MA where in his own words he "pretended to fix the stuff and they pretended to pay him".In 1980 he met the young and beautiful Cynthia Douglas and somehow convinced her to stick around and build a life with him for the next 38 years, 35 of which they spent as husband and wife.Besides his beloved wife of 35 years, Cynthia (Douglas) Lively, Russ leaves a son, Joshua Lively and his wife Lindsey; a daughter, Rebecca Lively and her fiance Joey Pagan; four beautiful grandchildren, Addison, Makaila, Silas and Caroline; his mother, Alice Lively of Greenfield; three brothers, Tom and his wife Cindy of Colrain, Jim and his wife Deb of Rowe and Steve Lively of Greenfield; a sister Elaine Stanley and her husband Lee of Colrain; and several nieces and nephews.Russ was predeceased by his father, Edward Lively, a niece Laura Doull and a great niece Autumn.Russ was a kind-hearted soul wrapped in a tough exterior that never fully served to hide the generous and thoughtful character traits that would define his life. He could fix just about anything that was broken and spent most of his free time repairing the vehicles and equipment of friends for no cost. When he wasn't at work or in the garage Russ could be found on his back patio, which he referred to as his "Church", with a cold drink in hand dispensing such maxims as, "keep it simple stupid", as well as telling some of the 10,000 jokes he always seemed to have at his disposal .Russ enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and was a member of the Mohawk Ramblers Motorcycle Club for several years. He loved spending time at the beach building sand castles with his grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed building demolition derby cars with his son and for his daughter.A Memorial Graveside Service will be held 4/20/19 at 11am at the West Branch Cemetery in Colrain.In lieu of flowers please check the air pressure in your tires, check your oil and top off the windshield washer fluid. Russ would've appreciated this.Memorial contributions may be made to Dakin Humane Society 163 Montague Rd. Leverett, MA 01054.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kostanski Funeral Home

220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

(413) 773-9515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close