Ruth A. (Dawe) Johnson, 93 of Northfield, died Sunday morning (1-5-2020) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield, Ma. She was born in Princeton, Maine on November 7, 1926 the daughter of Edward and Geneva (Elsmore) Dawe. Moving to Northfield early in life she was educated at Pine Street School in Northfield and attrended Northfield High School and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1946. Early in life she worked at Fisk and Stecker's Drug Store and at the Garden Theater both in Greenfield. She was married to Robert D. Johnson April 8, 1947. Mr Johnson predeceased her in 1991 after 44 years of marriage. She was a very active member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Northfield that she attended for 78 years. At church she ran the Craddle Roll Sunday School program, was a member and past president of the Woman's Guild, a member of the Christian Education Committee, Director of the Church Rebuilding Committee, member of the Flower Committee, worked on the Christmas Fairs and was a kitchen worker for many years. She was a Girl Scout Leader in Northfield for 29 years and was involved with the Northfield Cub Scouts for 5 years. She was a former member of the Northfield Recreation Commission, and the Northfield Repubilcan Town Committee, the Northfield Garden Club, Northfield Fortnightly, the Villiage Improvement Committee, and the Northfield Trecentenary Committee. She also worked several years for the former Fairview Gardens in Northfield.



She is survived by her son: Edward of Northfield, and a neice Laurie Shaw and her husband Robert of Northfield, and many grand neices and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Lillian F. Allen, and an infant brother Edward.



Funeral services will be Monday (1-13-2020) at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 147 Main St. Northfield, Ma.at 11:00 A.M. Burial in West Northfield Cemetery, Northfield will be in the spring.



Calling hours will be Sunday (1-12-2020) from 3-5 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 147 Main St. Northfield, Ma. 01360.



