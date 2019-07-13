Ruth Bluver, at 91, passed away on July 5, 2019 surrounded by her children and one grandchild. Her passing was peaceful and spiritual. Her last words were I love you and I'm so grateful.
She is survived by her son, Mark and her daughter Harriette Fink, and her son-in-law Donald Fink and daughter-in-law, Laurie Macleod, her grandchildren Adam Fink, Louis Fink, Caitlin Macleod-Bluver, Alanna Macleod-Bluver and two great-grand-children, Ben and Ellie.
Ruth, originally from New York, spent many happy years in Delray Florida. More recently she has been living at the Amherst Arbors where she enjoyed her New England family and extended family. For Ruth family was most important and we all will miss her.
Many thanks to the Fisher Home Hospice, Franklin County Hospice, the Buckley Nursing Home and the Amherst Arbors.
Published in Recorder on July 13, 2019