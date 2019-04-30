Ruth E. Cousineau, 59, of J St. died Tuesday (4-30-19) at home. She was born in Montague April 17, 1960 the daughter of Douglas and Joyce (Williams) Cousineau.
Ruth attended local schools.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with her family. Ruth was a homemaker.
She leaves her son Brian Cousineau (Lori) of Portland, CT, her daughters; Bethany Waryasz of Turners Falls and Jolene Blake of Winchester, NH. She also leaves her siblings, Lori Laclair (Allan Leash) of Winchester, NH. And Jerry Cousineau (Elisa) of Greenfield and her grandchildren; Mila and Shea plus several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Brady Waryasz, her grandson Dane and her brothers, Doug Jr. and Bob.
Funeral services will be held Friday (5-3-19) at 11 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery in Leverett. A calling hour will be from 10 AM until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church 10 Prospect St. Turners Falls, MA. 01376
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Apr. 30, 2019