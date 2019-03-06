Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth E. VanAnden. View Sign

Ruth Elizabeth (Russell) Van Anden died in Connecticut on February 19, 2019 at the age of 61. She was a published writer and an artist. Ruth always said she derived great satisfaction and inspiration from nature for both pursuits. In particular she loved to find time to relax at the beach and seashore. Plus, she enjoyed going out of her way to take long walks in parks snapping pictures along the way for use in future creative projects. She loved sharing stories, had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh and smile.



Ruth grew up and attended schools in Montague and Turners Falls, MA., and is a graduate of Greenfield Community College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.



She is survived by her loving husband Norman Van Anden, much loved son David Centeno (Danyelle) and family, brother James (Carol) and family, brother Ron (Denise) and family, niece Jaclyn Hall (Tim) and family, niece Cady Dearborn, and a large extended family that includes Wesley and Jason Van Anden and their families.



She is preceded in death by parents James and Ruth Russell, brother Stephen, sister Susan, and former partner Pablo Centeno.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the James H. Russell Scholarship, Franklin County Technical School, 82 Industrial Blvd., Turners Falls, MA 01376

Ruth Elizabeth (Russell) Van Anden died in Connecticut on February 19, 2019 at the age of 61. She was a published writer and an artist. Ruth always said she derived great satisfaction and inspiration from nature for both pursuits. In particular she loved to find time to relax at the beach and seashore. Plus, she enjoyed going out of her way to take long walks in parks snapping pictures along the way for use in future creative projects. She loved sharing stories, had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh and smile.Ruth grew up and attended schools in Montague and Turners Falls, MA., and is a graduate of Greenfield Community College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.She is survived by her loving husband Norman Van Anden, much loved son David Centeno (Danyelle) and family, brother James (Carol) and family, brother Ron (Denise) and family, niece Jaclyn Hall (Tim) and family, niece Cady Dearborn, and a large extended family that includes Wesley and Jason Van Anden and their families.She is preceded in death by parents James and Ruth Russell, brother Stephen, sister Susan, and former partner Pablo Centeno.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the James H. Russell Scholarship, Franklin County Technical School, 82 Industrial Blvd., Turners Falls, MA 01376 Published in Recorder on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close