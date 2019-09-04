Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Hutchings Hollister. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Hutchings (Mann) Hollister



Ruth Hutchings (Mann) Hollister, 90, of Weisenberg Township, Lehigh Co., PA, and formerly of Scotch Plains, NJ, and Hartford, CT, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in her residence. She was the loving wife of Edward H. Hollister, III, whom she married on May 24, 1958.



Born and raised in Greenfield, MA, Ruth was a daughter of the late Laurence W. and Irene E.(Hutchings) Mann. After her graduation from high school in Greenfield, MA, Ruth attended Fitchburg Normal School, now Fitchburg State University, Fitchburg, MA, where she received her degree in Elementary Education. Ruth taught 3rd grade in Hartford, CT, for eight years, until she decided to stay at home to raise her family. Ruth enjoyed singing in church, teaching Sunday School, spending time with family, reading poetry and mysteries. She also liked solving puzzles, whether it was a crossword puzzle in the New York Times, or a jig-saw puzzle.



She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Kutztown, PA, and formerly attended St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Trexlertown, PA.



In addition to her husband of 61 years, Edward, Ruth is survived by her three children, David S. Hollister, Fogelsville, PA, Edward H., husband of Diane (Burkhardt) Hollister, Topsham, ME, and Sue G. (Hollister), wife of Drew C. Carter, York, PA; three grandchildren, Nathan, Emily and Susan Hollister; and a brother, David L. Mann, Concord, NH.



Burial in Lower Cemetery, Athol Road, Phillipston, MA, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Heather Blais, Pastor ofThe Episcopal Churchof Saints James and Andrew, Greenfield, MA, officiating.



The family will host a Memorial Service to celebrate Ruth's life in the near future at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 234 E. Main Street, Kutztown, PA.



The family requests contributions be made in Ruth's memory to a .



Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Ruth Hutchings (Mann) HollisterRuth Hutchings (Mann) Hollister, 90, of Weisenberg Township, Lehigh Co., PA, and formerly of Scotch Plains, NJ, and Hartford, CT, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in her residence. She was the loving wife of Edward H. Hollister, III, whom she married on May 24, 1958.Born and raised in Greenfield, MA, Ruth was a daughter of the late Laurence W. and Irene E.(Hutchings) Mann. After her graduation from high school in Greenfield, MA, Ruth attended Fitchburg Normal School, now Fitchburg State University, Fitchburg, MA, where she received her degree in Elementary Education. Ruth taught 3rd grade in Hartford, CT, for eight years, until she decided to stay at home to raise her family. Ruth enjoyed singing in church, teaching Sunday School, spending time with family, reading poetry and mysteries. She also liked solving puzzles, whether it was a crossword puzzle in the New York Times, or a jig-saw puzzle.She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Kutztown, PA, and formerly attended St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Trexlertown, PA.In addition to her husband of 61 years, Edward, Ruth is survived by her three children, David S. Hollister, Fogelsville, PA, Edward H., husband of Diane (Burkhardt) Hollister, Topsham, ME, and Sue G. (Hollister), wife of Drew C. Carter, York, PA; three grandchildren, Nathan, Emily and Susan Hollister; and a brother, David L. Mann, Concord, NH.Burial in Lower Cemetery, Athol Road, Phillipston, MA, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Heather Blais, Pastor ofThe Episcopal Churchof Saints James and Andrew, Greenfield, MA, officiating.The family will host a Memorial Service to celebrate Ruth's life in the near future at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 234 E. Main Street, Kutztown, PA.The family requests contributions be made in Ruth's memory to a .Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com Published in Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations