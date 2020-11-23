Ruth (Hale) Mann, 85, died Monday 11/16/2020 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. She was born in Greenfield on November 24, 1934, the daughter of Donald B. and Dorothy (Purrington) Hale. Ruth attended local schools in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School.
Ruth worked in the secretarial field for many years. She was also a seamstress for many years, she sold AVON and made crafts that she traveled local New England to sell at craft shows.
Ruth loved to knit and crochet and made many gifts of afghans, hat and mittens as well and her famed Christmas stockings for the grandchildren. She and her cousin Noreen donated many knitted and crocheted lap blankets to the local nursing homes.
Besides her husband of forty eight years, Bernard V. Mann, Ruth leaves four daughters, Denise Downs of Greenfield, Nancy Oles (Greg) of Turners Falls, Cindy Cole (Gary) of Hinsdale N.H. and Tina Schneider and her partner David Frank of Greenfield; a sister, Phyllis Smith of Arizona; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Ruth was predeceased by her brothers, Barry and Bernie Hale.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to charity of your choice
