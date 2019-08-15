Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan G. MacKinnon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan G. MacKinnon passed way unexpectedly from complications of epilepsy in July 2019 at age 44. Born in Falmouth, Massachusetts, and raised in both San Diego, CA and the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, he was a kind and humorous person, with a craftsman's love of detail and a multitude of talents including technology (web design), home restoration, art and music. He enjoyed cooking, watching baseball and being sociable and was a constant source of connection between his diverse family members who live on both the East and West Coasts. His voice and sense of life's funnier moments as well as his positive outlook in the face of life's obstacles will be sorely missed by friends and family.



A celebration of his life is ongoing.



He is survived by his mother, Judith C. Harper, his father Colin F. MacKinnon (and step-mother Terrie), his brothers David Wright, Cori and Kyle MacKinnon, sister-in-law Adah Wright, and numerous relatives living in both New England and the West Coast.

Published in Recorder on Aug. 15, 2019

