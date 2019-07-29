Ryan Scott Howard slipped into and out of this world on Monday, July 22, 2019. "You were silent, perfect, and beautiful. Still loved, still missed and still remembered every day. Stillborn, but still born."



Ryan is survived by his parents Bobbie Tuthill and Joe Howard of Colrain MA; his grandparents Katherine Wood and Raymond Tuthill; his brothers Gene Buckley, Lane Howard, Waylon Howard and Lucas Aquino Howard; his sister Madalyn Howard; his aunts Emily Tuthill, Megan Tuthill, Laura Wood, and Joanne Deady; his uncles Philip Wood and Tyson Howard; his Godparents Ryan and Desi Short as well as many cousins and many people who aren't blood-related but still family.



Ryan was predeceased by his grandparents Patricia and Harvey Howard, his aunt Lisa Brothers and his uncle Scott Wood.



Services are being arranged by Walker Funeral Home of Greenfield.

