Sadie Grace Hicks, a beautiful nine-month old baby girl, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Sadie was born along with her twin sister Olivia Lynn on May 31, 2019, in Boaz, Alabama, the daughters of Mark Hicks and Megan Donovan.
Sadie Grace loved everyone she met, and could brighten anyone's day with her sweet welcoming smile. She was so loved and forever will be missed. She was our spunky little crazy girl, and loved hearing her own voice. She was taken too soon but overfilled our hearts with love since the day she was born.
"Even those that don't fully blossom bring beauty to the world" Rest easy sweet beautiful baby.
Sadie's broken hearted family includes her mother of Greenfield, her father of Colrain, her twin Olivia and sister Lilliana, her maternal grandparents Merle and Sandra Donovan of Colrain, Nancy Harriman of Greenfield, her paternal grandmother Christine Hicks of Charlemont, maternal great grandmother Pamela McCloud of Greenfield, maternal great grandfather Merle Donovan, Sr. of California, maternal great great grandparents Paula and Charlie King of Plainfield, maternal great great great grandmother Geraldine Wheeler of Shelburne Falls, her aunt Lauren Donovan, uncle Shawn Donovan and many extended family members.
A graveside service will take place Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 am in West Branch Cemetery in Colrain.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 16, 2020