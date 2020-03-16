Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Grace Hicks. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Sadie Grace Hicks, a beautiful nine-month old baby girl, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020.



Sadie was born along with her twin sister Olivia Lynn on May 31, 2019, in Boaz, Alabama, the daughters of Mark Hicks and Megan Donovan.



Sadie Grace loved everyone she met, and could brighten anyone's day with her sweet welcoming smile. She was so loved and forever will be missed. She was our spunky little crazy girl, and loved hearing her own voice. She was taken too soon but overfilled our hearts with love since the day she was born.



"Even those that don't fully blossom bring beauty to the world" Rest easy sweet beautiful baby.



Sadie's broken hearted family includes her mother of Greenfield, her father of Colrain, her twin Olivia and sister Lilliana, her maternal grandparents Merle and Sandra Donovan of Colrain, Nancy Harriman of Greenfield, her paternal grandmother Christine Hicks of Charlemont, maternal great grandmother Pamela McCloud of Greenfield, maternal great grandfather Merle Donovan, Sr. of California, maternal great great grandparents Paula and Charlie King of Plainfield, maternal great great great grandmother Geraldine Wheeler of Shelburne Falls, her aunt Lauren Donovan, uncle Shawn Donovan and many extended family members.



A graveside service will take place Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 am in West Branch Cemetery in Colrain.

Sadie Grace Hicks, a beautiful nine-month old baby girl, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020.Sadie was born along with her twin sister Olivia Lynn on May 31, 2019, in Boaz, Alabama, the daughters of Mark Hicks and Megan Donovan.Sadie Grace loved everyone she met, and could brighten anyone's day with her sweet welcoming smile. She was so loved and forever will be missed. She was our spunky little crazy girl, and loved hearing her own voice. She was taken too soon but overfilled our hearts with love since the day she was born."Even those that don't fully blossom bring beauty to the world" Rest easy sweet beautiful baby.Sadie's broken hearted family includes her mother of Greenfield, her father of Colrain, her twin Olivia and sister Lilliana, her maternal grandparents Merle and Sandra Donovan of Colrain, Nancy Harriman of Greenfield, her paternal grandmother Christine Hicks of Charlemont, maternal great grandmother Pamela McCloud of Greenfield, maternal great grandfather Merle Donovan, Sr. of California, maternal great great grandparents Paula and Charlie King of Plainfield, maternal great great great grandmother Geraldine Wheeler of Shelburne Falls, her aunt Lauren Donovan, uncle Shawn Donovan and many extended family members.A graveside service will take place Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 am in West Branch Cemetery in Colrain. Published in Recorder on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close