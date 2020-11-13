Salvatore Rossi, 95, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at Charlene Manor in Greenfield on November 11, 2020. Salvatore was born on June 22, 1925 in Newark, NJ to Catello and Virginia (Saporito) Rossi. He attended vocational school, enlisting in the Navy at the age of 17. He served on the USS Scott, a convoy escort ship, escorting supply ships across the Atlantic Ocean. He was a spotter searching the horizon for enemy submarines. He served three years and was honorably discharged as Seaman First Class, USNR. After leaving the Navy, he worked on the Mail Train for the State of Florida. He met his wife, Helen, the love of his life, when he attended a friend's wedding. In October, they celebrated their "72nd" Wedding Anniversary.
Salvatore moved with his wife Helen to South Deerfield, MA where they farmed seven acres. He later gave up farming and worked for Production Machine in Greenfield, taking the train to work every day. Sal worked for Kollmorgan Eletro-Optical as a machinist, grinding lenses for 25 years. He was proud that their lenses were used on periscopes for submarines and on cameras that went to the Moon.
Salvatore was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield, a Lifetime Member and Past Exhalted Ruler of the Elks, Greenfield Lodge #1296. Like Sal's father, he loved gardening and always had roses and tomato plants growing somewhere in his yard. He started coin and stamp collecting with his children. Most of all he loved to go fishing, a true family pastime. He fell in love with baseball when his older brother Pete took him to a Brooklyn Dodgers game when he lived in New Jersey, but immediately became a devoted Red Sox Fan when he moved to MA. Sal loved God, his country and his family. He had a very dry sense of humor, was a man of few words, but when he spoke you knew he meant business.
Salvatore leaves his loving wife Helen; two sons, Salvatore Rossi Jr., Gerald Rossi and wife Carol; two daughters, Joyce Rossi-Woodruff and husband Jody Woodruff, Linda Rossi Raymond and husband Ernie Raymond; two grandchildren, Carley Rossi, Daniel Rossi and wife Keeley; three stepgrandchildren, Michael Woodruff, Shane Woodruff and wife Jennifer, Travis Woodruff and wife Crystal, five step-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Catello and Virginia Rossi; brothers, John Rossi, Peter Rossi; sisters, Mary Rossi, Laura Rossi, Rose Napolitano, Flora Rossi, Florence Rossi, nephew Nicolas Rossi and step-grandson Jody Woodruff, Jr.
The Rossi Family would like to thank his primary care team Dr. Thomas and Megan, his Pioneer Valley Hospice team especially his nurse Annette, his Charlene Manor team especially Sharon, Shannon, Teagan, Luanna, Anita, Maggie, Cindy, Jillian, Tina, Chaplain Ken, his VA connection Mike, and all of the Healthcare Professions at Charlene Nursing Home. Each of you went above and beyond in a very difficult environment to keep Sal safe, well cared for, keeping him close to Helen.
Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, 9:30 to 10:30 at Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11am at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow and will be private for the family. Sal will receive full military honors with a seven gun salute.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, 72 Chapman Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
