1/1
Samuel M. Tusinski
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel M. Tusinski, 39, of Rockport, beloved son of Donna and Daniel Tusinski, passed away at home unexpectedly on November 1, 2020. Sam was born in Salem, MA on May 30, 1981.

Sam was a true fighter having faced a myriad of health issues his entire life but fought so bravely to overcome all the complexities. He quietly departed in his bed at home. Sam was such a wonderful little man who could not talk or walk, but thru his eyes gave you love every day. Well known to the community as a special little guy, he was looked after so well by his parents, who dedicated their lives to his care 24/7. Additionally, Sam had 3 wonderful nurses, Jackie, Julia and Karen, who became part of the family and his loving Aunt Cynthia Debois,. Almost every day Sam would enjoy his ride around Cape Ann, stopping by the beaches and vistas. Sam was an angel his entire life and now he is an angel for keeps. He will be missed by all who knew him. Besides his grieving parents, he leaves behind several uncles and aunts, loads of cousins and his 2 Siamese cats who adored him.

The family has requested that you not send flowers. Services and burial will be held on a later date. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved