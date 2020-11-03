Samuel M. Tusinski, 39, of Rockport, beloved son of Donna and Daniel Tusinski, passed away at home unexpectedly on November 1, 2020. Sam was born in Salem, MA on May 30, 1981.
Sam was a true fighter having faced a myriad of health issues his entire life but fought so bravely to overcome all the complexities. He quietly departed in his bed at home. Sam was such a wonderful little man who could not talk or walk, but thru his eyes gave you love every day. Well known to the community as a special little guy, he was looked after so well by his parents, who dedicated their lives to his care 24/7. Additionally, Sam had 3 wonderful nurses, Jackie, Julia and Karen, who became part of the family and his loving Aunt Cynthia Debois,. Almost every day Sam would enjoy his ride around Cape Ann, stopping by the beaches and vistas. Sam was an angel his entire life and now he is an angel for keeps. He will be missed by all who knew him. Besides his grieving parents, he leaves behind several uncles and aunts, loads of cousins and his 2 Siamese cats who adored him.
The family has requested that you not send flowers. Services and burial will be held on a later date. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com