Samuel Joseph "Joe" Daniel Reynolds, 36, born October 24, 1983, went to be with his Lord surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer on January 28, 2020 at the St Peter's Hospice Inn, Albany, NY 12208.



Joe was born in Poughkeepsie, NY the son of William (Bill) Reynolds of Cold Spring and Ruth Victoria (Vicki) Reynolds of Troy, NY. He graduated from Red Hook High School in 2002 and was a graduate of Rensselear Polytechnic Institute in 2006. Joe worked for Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY. Joe was a gifted and skilled Engineer who worked on many projects both commercial and personal. Joe served for ten years in the youth ministry of his church. He was a good friend and neighbor always having time to help out with those little projects that always seem to come around the home.



Survivors include his loving wife Danielle Marie Reynolds (Hodsdon), sons, Jackson 12 years old, Abram 9 years old, Osias 6 years old, mother, Vicki, father, Bill, step-mother, Olga, sister, Amanda Freeman, mother-in-law, Lynda Hodsdon Mayo, father-in-law, Howard Mayo of Gill and brother-in-law, Jonathan William Hodsdon of Greenfield.



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the children's tuition fund at

