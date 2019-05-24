Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Thomas Walsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Sam's friend Nick Falbo remembered growing up with Sam in Wendell, "catching bullfrogs, canoeing, picking blueberries that seemed to grow wild everywhere." Sam attended Swift River Elementary School in Wendell/New Salem and went to Mahar Regional High School in Orange for seventh and eighth grades. He graduated from The White Mountain School in Bethlehem, New Hampshire in 1992.



After high school, he worked as a bicycle mechanic, he cleared trails at Mount Snow and, after he was certified as an EMT, he became a snowboarding member of the Mount Snow ski patrol and worked for an ambulance service in Springfield. He moved to Crested Butte, Colorado in 1996. With fellow White Mountain School alumnus Caleb Weinberg, he formed Benchmark Builders and built numerous residences in and around Crested Butte. In 2008, he formed Colorado Custom and continued working in construction.



He met the love of his life, Christina Gregoire, in 2013. Christina said of him, "You taught me to love the outdoors, how to shoot from the hips, and aim at the target. You taught me how to hang drywall and renovate a home! My first drill was with you, my love. You knew the best IPA and how to brew your own beer. You can cook like a chef but live like a mountain man- my rock, my husband! You didn't love me for what I could become, you loved me for me. You weren't flashy, you were transparent, you were arrogant, you were confident. Most of all, you were honest to a fault. God couldn't have given me a better man with such a beautiful soul! You would never say goodbye, instead you replied love you and talk to you soon." In 2017, he moved to Centennial, Colorado, where he was a full-time father for their infant daughter.



In 2018, he became a construction superintendent for Palace Construction of Denver. At the time of his death, he was managing the particularly difficult remodeling/rehabilitation of an eleven-story residential building where he kept the work flowing while sorting out the often-opposing needs of building owners, contractors, inspectors, and residents. Rodney Ortega of Palace Construction wrote, "He always had time for me, never seemed to have a bad day, smiled all the time, and always treated those around him with respect." In June, once the remodeling/rehabilitation project was completed, Sam planned to move to Juneau with their daughter, to join Christina, who had moved there ahead of them.



Sam loved his family without reservation. He was a true and constant friend. He was honest. He thoroughly enjoyed snowboarding, sailing, dirt biking and mountain biking. He appreciated good bread, good cheese and good beer. He was an excellent and inventive cook. He decided to be vegetarian in elementary school and maintained vegetarianism through his life, but at Thanksgiving he cooked turkey dinner for his carnivorous family and friends and at the job site, he grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for the crew.



He is survived by his wife, Christina Gregoire, of Juneau and their daughter Elizabeth Grace Walsh. He is survived by twin daughters he barely knew as they grew up, but with whom communication was opening, Devon Lester of West Palm Beach, Florida and Skylar Lester of Los Angeles, California. He is survived by his sister Lorien Wood, with her partner Devin Kay Wood of Portland, Maine. He is survived by four brothers: Peter Walsh, with his wife Kimberly Wojeck and their daughter Rowena Wojeck Walsh of Wethersfield, Connecticut; Dennis Heinemann, with his wife, Katherine Eron of Lakewood, Colorado; Liam Walsh, with his wife Christine O'Connell of Tacoma, Washington; and Brendan Walsh, with his wife Ekatarina Krasnova and their children Edward Walsh and Ella Walsh of Montague. He is survived by his mother, stepmother, stepfather, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A funeral was held for Sam on April 27 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Denver and a memorial gathering was held at the Palace Construction headquarters. The theme at both of these events was love: Sam loved the people in his life well and passing love on to others is a way to honor his memory.



Sam's western Massachusetts family is holding a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 22 at Deja Brew Pub in Wendell from 1 to 3 pm, to share stories of Sam's life, the love of family and friends, and good food. Family members are preparing food, but potluck dishes are welcome.



Palace Construction staff started a go-fund-me page to raise money to help Christina with funeral and moving expenses,

Samuel Thomas Walsh, of Gunnison, Colorado and Juneau, Alaska, died in a traffic accident on Highway 285 in Chaffee County, Colorado in the early morning of April 20. He was the son of Kathleen Nolan and the late David Walsh of Wendell. His parents separated and each remarried, giving him a stepfather in Joshua Heinemann and a stepmother in Geraldine Manning.Sam's friend Nick Falbo remembered growing up with Sam in Wendell, "catching bullfrogs, canoeing, picking blueberries that seemed to grow wild everywhere." Sam attended Swift River Elementary School in Wendell/New Salem and went to Mahar Regional High School in Orange for seventh and eighth grades. He graduated from The White Mountain School in Bethlehem, New Hampshire in 1992.After high school, he worked as a bicycle mechanic, he cleared trails at Mount Snow and, after he was certified as an EMT, he became a snowboarding member of the Mount Snow ski patrol and worked for an ambulance service in Springfield. He moved to Crested Butte, Colorado in 1996. With fellow White Mountain School alumnus Caleb Weinberg, he formed Benchmark Builders and built numerous residences in and around Crested Butte. In 2008, he formed Colorado Custom and continued working in construction.He met the love of his life, Christina Gregoire, in 2013. Christina said of him, "You taught me to love the outdoors, how to shoot from the hips, and aim at the target. You taught me how to hang drywall and renovate a home! My first drill was with you, my love. You knew the best IPA and how to brew your own beer. You can cook like a chef but live like a mountain man- my rock, my husband! You didn't love me for what I could become, you loved me for me. You weren't flashy, you were transparent, you were arrogant, you were confident. Most of all, you were honest to a fault. God couldn't have given me a better man with such a beautiful soul! You would never say goodbye, instead you replied love you and talk to you soon." In 2017, he moved to Centennial, Colorado, where he was a full-time father for their infant daughter.In 2018, he became a construction superintendent for Palace Construction of Denver. At the time of his death, he was managing the particularly difficult remodeling/rehabilitation of an eleven-story residential building where he kept the work flowing while sorting out the often-opposing needs of building owners, contractors, inspectors, and residents. Rodney Ortega of Palace Construction wrote, "He always had time for me, never seemed to have a bad day, smiled all the time, and always treated those around him with respect." In June, once the remodeling/rehabilitation project was completed, Sam planned to move to Juneau with their daughter, to join Christina, who had moved there ahead of them.Sam loved his family without reservation. He was a true and constant friend. He was honest. He thoroughly enjoyed snowboarding, sailing, dirt biking and mountain biking. He appreciated good bread, good cheese and good beer. He was an excellent and inventive cook. He decided to be vegetarian in elementary school and maintained vegetarianism through his life, but at Thanksgiving he cooked turkey dinner for his carnivorous family and friends and at the job site, he grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for the crew.He is survived by his wife, Christina Gregoire, of Juneau and their daughter Elizabeth Grace Walsh. He is survived by twin daughters he barely knew as they grew up, but with whom communication was opening, Devon Lester of West Palm Beach, Florida and Skylar Lester of Los Angeles, California. He is survived by his sister Lorien Wood, with her partner Devin Kay Wood of Portland, Maine. He is survived by four brothers: Peter Walsh, with his wife Kimberly Wojeck and their daughter Rowena Wojeck Walsh of Wethersfield, Connecticut; Dennis Heinemann, with his wife, Katherine Eron of Lakewood, Colorado; Liam Walsh, with his wife Christine O'Connell of Tacoma, Washington; and Brendan Walsh, with his wife Ekatarina Krasnova and their children Edward Walsh and Ella Walsh of Montague. He is survived by his mother, stepmother, stepfather, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins.A funeral was held for Sam on April 27 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Denver and a memorial gathering was held at the Palace Construction headquarters. The theme at both of these events was love: Sam loved the people in his life well and passing love on to others is a way to honor his memory.Sam's western Massachusetts family is holding a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 22 at Deja Brew Pub in Wendell from 1 to 3 pm, to share stories of Sam's life, the love of family and friends, and good food. Family members are preparing food, but potluck dishes are welcome.Palace Construction staff started a go-fund-me page to raise money to help Christina with funeral and moving expenses, https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-sam-walsh Published in Recorder on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close