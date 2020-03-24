Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Marlowe. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra L. (LaFrance) Marlowe, 75, of Farley Road died Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Fitchburg, MA on April 13, 1944, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Brassard) LaFrance Parke.



Sandra was a machinist at Heat Fab for many years. Prior to that, she was a machine operator at Slencil, security guard for Hannon Security



Among her survivors, Sandra leaves six children, Douglas Maxwell, Jr. and his wife Haley of Orange, MA; Edward Maxwell and his wife Nancy of Spring Valley, CA; Debra Gauthier of Wendell, MA; Thomas Maxwell of Winchendon, MA; Kimberley Carey and her husband Jason of Orange, MA and Kenneth Maxwell of Orange, MA; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Richard LaFrance and his wife Donna of Orange, MA; Edward LaFrance of Fitchburg, MA; Glenn Parke of Natick, MA; three sisters, Patricia Maxwell and her husband Stephen of Townsend, MA; Bobbi Danner of Fostoria, OH and Glenda Parke of NC; and several nieces and nephews.



Sandra was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Marlowe, a son in law, Keith Gauthier and a brother, Raymond LaFrance.



Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054.



Published in Recorder on Mar. 24, 2020

