With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Sandra Marie Streeter, A loving and devoted Wife, Mother, and friend. She passed away peacefully at home with so many wonderful people by her side.
Sandy was born in Greenfield, MA to the late Lawrence and Edna (Lakso) Quinlan. Sandra was raised in Northfield and later moved to Bernardston. She graduated form Pioneer Valley Regional School and Greenfield Community College with an Associates degree in Fine Art.
Most everyone knew her as Sandy or Nana. She was an amazing artist, activist, antique shop owner, and lover of projects. She loved to sew, knit, paint, pot, garden, thrift, beautify, and create. We all have treasures hand made by Nana. Her love of horses, dogs, cats and all creatures big and small started as a farm girl in Northfield. She loved a great cup of tea, sweets, and Finnish bread! Sandy was a huge supporter of the arts and music in Franklin County, including her Grandson's group Wikigood. She had great fun watching her daughter skate and was grateful for tremendous help from her son with electronics and computers! She loved listening to her Niece Madison sing like an angel and to all who gathered to play instruments at her home. Those who knew Sandy well will remember her sweet smile and genuine soul. Her kind demeanor touched so many lives along the way.
She is survived by her loving husband David Streeter of Bernardston, their beloved children; Keith Streeter and his partner Lauren, of Greenfield, Kristina Streeter and her husband Brandon Staiger of Bernardston, grandson Streeter Elliott of Bernardston, and niece Madison Johnson of Fairfax, VT. In addition Sandy is survived by siblings Ronald Quinlan and his wife Marie of Ringe, NH, Kevin Quinlan and his wife Karen of Titusville, FL. She was predeceased by sister Laurie Quinlan. She is also survived by Inlaws, Linda Baker and her husband Doug of Conway, Leland Streeter of Greenfield, George Streeter and his wife Mary Ellen of The Villages in FL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special people who have touched her heart...
There will be private services at the convenience of the family. Sandy will be truly missed! In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food banks, the Survival Center, or animal shelter.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com
