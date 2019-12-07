Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Gott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Gott, January 31, 1940 - November 16, 2019



Sarah was born in Evanston, Illinois, and while still a girl, her family moved to Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where she graduated from Central Bucks High School in 1958.During childhood, Sarah developed a kinship with art and nature, both from her parents love of birds, flowers and picnics, and from growing up in the rural farmland of Bucks County. Sarah started making art early in life, and many of her first portraits and landscapes still hang on the walls of loved ones.



In high school Sarah was a dedicated student and played tennis, field hockey, and was a championship diver. Her art continued to be a driving force in her creative life as she studied at Syracuse University. She fell in love with Wil Roberts from neighboring Newtown, PA and left college in 1960 to start a family.



As a young woman, Sarah began playing old time five string banjo, inspired by her older brother. She and Wil moved to western North Carolina in 1964, where she continued making music, learning the traditional styles of frailing from local musicians of in the Carolina mountains. During this time, she also developed a confident hand at impressionistic landscape painting and spent days outdoors, rendering in oil and canvas the rugged Appalachian landscape.



In 1971, the family settled in Greenfield. Sarah became a single mom shortly thereafter, and with support from extended family, maintained a loving home while continuing her art education, first at Greenfield Community College and then at the University of Massachusetts, where she received her MFA in painting. Sarah still loved the banjo, and the home was filled with the sounds of family and friends playing the old-time tunes. She entered and won the Newfane banjo contest in the late 70s. Her mountain style of playing the instrument and the pure tone of her voice triumphed over the technical wizardry of her Bluegrass picking brethren.



During this time, she met and fell in love with Carl Silver. They lovingly blended their families, and built a red timber-frame saltbox together on Patten Hill in Shelburne, where she spent the next 30 years of her life. At this time, she embarked on a spiritual quest that included creating paintings reflecting the inner and outer landscapes of her life in vivid color.



She loved cross country skiing the trails of Patten Hill that wound around forests beaver ponds rocks and hills. When not outside painting, Sarah spent much of her summer days in her garden growing the vegetables that fed her family. In spite, or perhaps because, of her lifelong spiritual journey, Sarah was a die-hard Red Sox fan; year in, year out.



Sarah was a scholar, athlete, poet, visual artist, musician, gardener, explorer, philosopher, and a devoted daughter, sister, cousin, mother, wife, aunt, and friend.



She slipped away from us on the evening of November 16 under the watchful and loving care of the staff at Day Brook Senior Living, Holyoke after an 18-month illness; her beloved Carl pre-diseasing her by a matter of weeks.



She leaves behind four sons and their wives, Ben Roberts and Lisa Henry, Micah and Rachel Roberts, and David and Melissa Roberts, Charles Roberts and Sandy Staub, Carl Silver's son and daughter Josh and Mara and their spouses Nunia Silver and Paul Kuzeja; brothers Dave Gott and his life partner Ted Watt, and Peter Gott and his wife Polly; Grandchildren Joe, Maddy, Jacob, Emily, Charlotte, and Jason Roberts as well as Malia and Zadie Silver, Sandy's daughters Billie and Grace Lada and step mother Betty Gott. Sarah will also be missed by her friends, including those from her family's six-generation Adirondack retreat, Camp Sabael.



A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday January 11, 3PM at the Pushkin Gallery on Main Street in Greenfield, including a retrospective of her work. If interested in sharing art works of Sarah's in your possession or if you have messages for the family, please contact

