Scott L. DeLeo, 48, of Wells Street died Friday 6/28/19 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York on June 20, 1971, the son of Louis and Alice (Bergmann) DeLeo. He attended Hawlemont Elementary and then graduated from Mohawk Trail Regional Highschool in 1989.



He was a landscaper for Snow and Sons Landscaping for nine years. Scott took pride in his work. He would take drives around showing off his "straight lines" and the greenest grass because "he fertilized that", all with a smile.



Scott loved playing softball; golfing, especially at the Northfield Golf Course; and playing in his pool league at the Main Street Bar and Grill. Above all, Scott loved "the girls", his daughters, Haylee and Savannah. They are and continue to be the loves of his life, from watching movies, going on the river, doing homework, or having a fire. Coming home at the end of the day was his favorite part.



Besides his wife of four years, Tara (Huntington) DeLeo, Scott leaves two daughters, Haylee DeLeo and Savannah Aldrich; his parents, Louis and Alice DeLeo; two sisters, Traci Narkewicz, her husband Brian and their son Joseph, and Kerri DeLeo; a brother, Damien DeLeo; his father and mother in law, Bill and Sandy Yetter; and two brothers in law, Fred Huntington and his wife Amanda and Chris Yetter and his wife Julianna. He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday July 14th at 1:00 at the Northfield Golf Course. Please bring smiles because that is what he would want.



Calling hours will be held Monday 7/8/19 from 4-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.



