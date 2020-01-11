Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott McGregor. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Send Flowers Obituary

South Hadley, Scott A. McGregor, 61, died on Monday, January 6th at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. Born in Holyoke on February 8, 1958, he was the son of the late Roger and Ruth (Drake) McGregor. Scott was raised in Chicopee and a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School. After high school, he served in the US Coast Guard Reserve. He worked in a variety of jobs in Virginia and the United Kingdom while raising his family. He relocated to South Hadley and has lived here since 1993. He was employed by Frito Lay as a route operator for many years and most recently owned and operated Adam and Eve of Greenfield. He was a member of the Freemasons, Mount Holyoke Lodge A.F. & A.M. in South Hadley. Scott enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots on TV, loved his cats and gardening but he most especially enjoyed being with family and friends or sitting back in his yard enjoying a cigar. He was looking forward to riding the blue wave in the 2020 election. Scott will be forever and deeply missed by his two children, Terrence of Pasadena, CA and Katherine (Kate) of Richmond, VA, and their mother, Frederica McGregor of Gloucester, VA, along with his siblings, Lynne Papuga and her husband Henry of Milford, MA, Bonnie Mullahy and her husband Thomas of South Hadley and Roger Jr and his partner Laurel O'Keefe of Chicopee. Scott was uncle to: Kelly Demers (Todd) of Chicopee, Kerry Ouimette (Peter) of Ludlow, Jeffrey Papuga of Milford, MA, Jessica Yarrow (Michael) of Stockton, NJ, Dan McGregor (Samantha) of Manchester, NH, Bill McGregor of Maui, HI, Laura McGregor (Matt) of Reno, NV, and Ruth McGregor of Windmer, PA. Scott's gregarious personality will be sorely missed by his large extended family and his many friends and acquaintances. A celebration of Scott's life will be on Tuesday, January 14 at 10:00 am at Beers and Story South Hadley Funeral Home, 646 Newton St. Burial will follow in Forestdale Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to . Please visit

South Hadley, Scott A. McGregor, 61, died on Monday, January 6th at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. Born in Holyoke on February 8, 1958, he was the son of the late Roger and Ruth (Drake) McGregor. Scott was raised in Chicopee and a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School. After high school, he served in the US Coast Guard Reserve. He worked in a variety of jobs in Virginia and the United Kingdom while raising his family. He relocated to South Hadley and has lived here since 1993. He was employed by Frito Lay as a route operator for many years and most recently owned and operated Adam and Eve of Greenfield. He was a member of the Freemasons, Mount Holyoke Lodge A.F. & A.M. in South Hadley. Scott enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots on TV, loved his cats and gardening but he most especially enjoyed being with family and friends or sitting back in his yard enjoying a cigar. He was looking forward to riding the blue wave in the 2020 election. Scott will be forever and deeply missed by his two children, Terrence of Pasadena, CA and Katherine (Kate) of Richmond, VA, and their mother, Frederica McGregor of Gloucester, VA, along with his siblings, Lynne Papuga and her husband Henry of Milford, MA, Bonnie Mullahy and her husband Thomas of South Hadley and Roger Jr and his partner Laurel O'Keefe of Chicopee. Scott was uncle to: Kelly Demers (Todd) of Chicopee, Kerry Ouimette (Peter) of Ludlow, Jeffrey Papuga of Milford, MA, Jessica Yarrow (Michael) of Stockton, NJ, Dan McGregor (Samantha) of Manchester, NH, Bill McGregor of Maui, HI, Laura McGregor (Matt) of Reno, NV, and Ruth McGregor of Windmer, PA. Scott's gregarious personality will be sorely missed by his large extended family and his many friends and acquaintances. A celebration of Scott's life will be on Tuesday, January 14 at 10:00 am at Beers and Story South Hadley Funeral Home, 646 Newton St. Burial will follow in Forestdale Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to . Please visit www.beersandstory.com for more information. Published in Recorder on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations