Scott R. Collins, 47, of Wells Street died Monday 9/2/19 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Greenfield on September 26, 1971. Scott attended local schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1990. Scott was a truck driver for various companies, including Tatro Trucking and Webster Trucking, for many years.



He was a true New England sports fan, especially the Patriots and also enjoyed NASCAR racing. He loved cooking and often shared these meals with other people in the apartment building. He was a true M*A*S*H devotee, who had every season on DVD. Scott was a quick-witted guy who was a master of the one liner jokes and always had a story to share. He will be loved and missed forever by his family and friends.



Among his survivors, Scott leaves his parents, Donna and Bruce Collins of Turners Falls; sister, Tawny Currier and her husband Dan of Montague; and two nieces, Samantha and Madison Currier. He also leaves his girlfriend, Julie Kuklewicz of Erving.



Calling hours will be held Friday 9/13 from 6-8pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. There will be no formal funeral services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA, 01376.



