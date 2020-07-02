1/1
Sean P. Hickey
Mr. Sean P. Hickey, age 35, of Orange, formerly of Saugus, passed away on Monday, June 29th after a long battle with Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He was the husband of Crystal A. (Clarke) Hickey.

Born in Bremerhaven, Germany on the U.S. Army base, and raised in Saugus, he was the son of Timothy Hickey and the late Laurie (Doyle) Hickey. Mr. Hickey was a manager at Walmart in Danvers. He had a passion for video games, but more than anything loved playing with his children.

In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Hickey is survived by his four children, Dustin, Izzabella, Nicholas and Jaxen, his brother Andrew Hickey and his wife Rebecca of Saugus, his grandfather Lawrence Doyle of Saugus and many aunts, uncles, a niece, a nephew and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sean's memory to Caring for a Cure @ https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer-center/everyday-amazing/caring-for-a-cure/

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1st. For condolences visit www.BisbeePorcella.com

Published in Recorder on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
