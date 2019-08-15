Sean Williams, 42, of Gill passed away suddenly on Tuesday 8/13/19 at his home in Gill. He was born in Greenfield on July 12, 1977, the son of Bruce and Kathy Williams. He is survived by his mother and step father, Kathy and Charles St. Germain of Gill; two step sisters, Jessica Stafford of Turners Falls and Amy Powling of Greenfield; numerous aunts and uncles, including JoAnn Stafford and David and Patricia Hawkins, all of Gill; and cousins, Corey Stafford of Maine, James Hawkins of Bernardston and Krysten Grant of Hinsdale, NH.
Sean was an avid hunter and fisherman and could often be found during the various hunting seasons in the hills of Gill and Leyden, on Mount Toby, or in the fields of New Jersey. He truly loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking in the woods and mountains. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and recently went striper fishing during a vacation in Maine.
Funeral services will be held Sunday 8/18 at 3pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 1pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following organizations in Sean's name: Green River Bowman's Club, 119 Old Albany Road, Deerfield, MA 01342 or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or at [email protected]
Published in Recorder on Aug. 15, 2019