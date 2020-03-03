Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon E. Miller. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon E. (Giannetti) Miller, 75, of Ferncliff Circle, died Sunday (3-1-2020) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, following a brief illness.



She was born February 8, 1945 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Nicholas J. Giannetti and Margaret (Buereau) Giannetti. Sharon attended Springfield and Hampden parochial and public schools, and was a member of the first graduating class at Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham in 1962.



Sharon married George E. Miller Jr. May 9, 1965 in Albany, N.Y. They met while George was stationed at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee. They lived briefly in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. before moving to Hampden for over a decade and for a year in Wilbraham, then moved to Northfield in 1976.



She worked in food service on the Northfield campus of Northfield Mount Hermon School for several years in the early 1980s. In 1984, she went to work as the assistant librarian at Dickinson Memorial Library in Northfield, and held that position for over 18 years until her retirement in 2002.



Sharon also became the "Magic Wings Mom" after George built Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory & Gardens in South Deerfield, and was a regular presence at the facility's special events and milestones, alongside her husband and both her children. She also loved her children unconditionally and reveled in their accomplishments.



She enjoyed animals and her many pets through the years, trips to the family's second home in Florida, and camping at Crown Point in Vermont.



She was predeceased by George in July of 2017 after 52 years of marriage and also by a sister, Carol Giannetti Ashe, and brother, Richard Giannetti. Survivors include her son, George E. Miller III and his fiancee, Gayle Ball, of Bernardston; her daughter, Kathleen A. Fiore and her husband, Donald, of Northfield; brother Robert Giannetti of Spring Hill, Fla.; sister-in-law Elizabeth L. Tocci of Staten Island, N.Y.; nephews Thomas Tocci of Freehold, N.J. and his family and James Tocci of Staten Island, N.Y.; and numerous relatives, as well as her extended Magic Wings family.



Calling hours will be held at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Avenue, Northfield, Friday (3-6-2020) from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date.



Donations in Sharon's memory may be made to Draft Gratitude Equine Rescue, 148 Ashuelot Street, Winchester, N.H. 03470.



