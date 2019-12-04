Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Lorenz. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Louise Lorenz, 89, of Greenfield, passed away on December 2nd after suffering a fall in November. She was born Oct. 5, 1930, to the late Meryl and Reuben Walters of Flint, Michigan, where she was raised and graduated from Central High School in 1948, and the Hurley Hospital School of Nursing in 1951.



Shortly after receiving her RN, Sharon was wed to Donald Lorenz. They moved to East Lansing, where she was employed by Michigan State University in the Student Health Center. In 1954 they moved to Greenfield where Don purchased a General Motors dealership that became Don Lorenz Buick and GMC Inc., a family business that thrived for nearly six decades.



Sharon was active in the Junior Branch at the Franklin Medical Center. She and Jean Perry were responsible for opening the coffee shop in the hospital lobby and helped produce its annual "Follies" show for charity. She was a longtime member of the Second Congregational Church and served on the diaconate and sang in the choir.



Together with her husband, she helped plan, design and build the Condominiums at Country Side, which became their residence in 1987. She enjoyed family gatherings, book club readings, quilting and walking in the nearby neighborhoods close to her former home on Bungalow Avenue.



Sharon was pre-deceased by her loving husband after 56 years of marriage. She is survived by her brother Barry Walters and his wife Joyce, her three children: David Lorenz and his wife Sandra, Steven Lorenz and his partner Ginny Newton, and Nancy Lorenz Chattin and her husband Jeffrey. She also leaves four granddaughters and two great grandchildren: Jillian Penna, Katelin Lorenz-Walraven, Danielle Chattin Brides, Jessica Cobb and Harper and Joseph Penna.



A Celebration of Life will be held Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church. Reverend Dr. Michael Penn-Strah and Reverend Dr. Sarah Penn-Strah will lead the service. A reception will follow. Sharon will be laid to rest with Donald, in a private committal service in the Green River Cemetery, Greenfield, MA at the convenience of family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Second Congregational Church, 16 Court Square, Greenfield, 01301, or to The Sharon L. Lorenz Scholarship Fund at Greenfield Community College, 1 College Drive Greenfield, MA 01301. Sharon's family would like to thank The Arbors of Greenfield, the Charlene Manor and Hospice of F.C., for their loving care and kindness of their mother during her stay with them.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

