Sharon L. (Grimard) Wojtkielewicz, 73, of Woodleigh Ave died Monday 5/11/20 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. She was born in Turners Falls on December 20, 1946, the daughter of Clarence and Alice (Mackewich) Grimard. Sharon was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1965 and continued her education, attending nursing college in Gardner.
Sharon was a seamstress for Sun and Moon originals of Shelburne Falls, where she made meditation cushions with her long-time friend and employer Brian Summers. Prior to that she was a seamstress at several other companies, making children's clothing, doll clothes and curtains.
In the 1970s, Sharon was one of the only female managers at the former Hardee's Restaurant in Greenfield and Westfield.
Sharon enjoyed fishing, reading and especially loved vacationing in Old Orchard Beach with her life partner, Paul. One of Sharon's fondest memories was painting houses with her father in Historic Deerfield, including the Post Office and the Deerfield Inn.
Besides her partner of twenty eight years, Paul Lapinski, Jr., Sharon leaves a son, Fred Wojtkielewicz and his wife Hillary of Flagstaff, AZ; two sisters, Suzanne Grimard and her partner Peter Faille of Greenfield and Aline Bowen and her husband Winfield of Salamanca, NY; a brother, Michael Grimard and his wife Cindy of Erving; an uncle, David Cole of Inverness, FL; his mother and father in law, Paul and Barb Lapinski of Hatfield; two sister in laws, Kathy Thelan Of Haydenville, MA and Kim Getchell and her husband William of New Mexico; one niece, several nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude and thanks to the staff at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Sharon during her time there.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104-2396 or to the Disabled American Veterans of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on May 14, 2020.