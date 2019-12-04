Sharon M. Trudeau, 46, of Greenfield, MA died Saturday (11-30-2019) at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA. She was born in Northampton, MA on June 16, 1973 the daughter of Merle and Pamela (Watkins) Donovan. Sharon was a graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School and worked as a CNA. She loved her dogs.
She is survived by her mother Pamela Mac Leod of Greenfield, MA and her father Merle Donovan of California. She is also survived by her partner Arthur Churchill of Colrain, MA and her children: Cory Trudeau and Ryan Trudeau both of Colrain, MA, Derek Donovan and his wife Brittany of Arizona and her siblings: Merle Donovan, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Colrain, MA, Eric Donovan and his wife Sharon on Northfield, MA, Robert Donovan and his wife Maijia of Barre, MA and Tammy Campbell and her husband Aaron of Greenfield, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ellis and Jason Donovan.
There will be a celebration of Life for Sharon on Saturday (12-7-2019) at 11:00 A.M. at the Mary Lyons Church, Buckland, MA. The Rev. Rich Fournier, Pastor will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Recorder on Dec. 4, 2019