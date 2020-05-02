Sharon Thuillard-Rohrs died on April 28, 2020, her 75th birthday, at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, MA.
Sharon was born in 1945 along with a twin sister, Susan, with whom she shared a lifelong bond. They were the third and fourth daughters of Raymond and Myrtle Thuillard. Sharon attended Torrington High School and the University of Connecticut. She later moved to Germany and the Netherlands. After returning to the states, Sharon married David Rohrs. She later commented, "I didn't follow that young captain [David] to Europe; I was invited." Sharon chose to hyphenate her name, writing, "I have a very strong emotional connection to the Thuillard name. It is my heritage." Sharon worked as a physical therapist in hospitals, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and several public schools. She was a member of the South Deerfield Congregational Church.
Sharon is survived by her husband, David Rohrs, of Deerfield, MA; sons Christopher and Jonathan; a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren; and sisters Joan Steeves, Andrea Capell, Susan Brodeur, and Anne Langton. Sharon was also loved by many brother-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Sharon loved spending time with family and playing with her grandchildren. She was especially close with her four sisters, and also valued friendships. Sharon enjoyed walking in the woods, vacationing at the lake, and visiting art museums. She was known for her calm mind, scrupulous organization, and first-rate schnitzel. In her last weeks, Sharon commented, "I've been very lucky these days." The right word, she said, was "grace".
A private committal service will be held later in the year. Condolences and memories may be left online at
http://sharonthuillardrohrs.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Connection of Northampton (41 Locust Street, Northampton, MA 01060), The Julie Fund (P.O. Box 620-657, Newton, MA 02462), or Ovations for the Cure (79 Main Street, Suite 202, Framingham, MA 01702)
Published in Recorder on May 2, 2020.