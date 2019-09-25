Shawn J. Caron, 60, died at home surrounded by his family on September 23, 2019, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Shawn was born in Greenfield on March 3, 1959 the son of Donald K. and Mary (Baxter) Caron. He attended local schools and received his G.E.D. in the late 70's.
He enlisted in the US Army on Aug. 15, 1979 and served 11 years before being honorably discharged in 1990. During his service he was trained as a mechanic and was deployed to Army Bases in Germany, Washington, Korea and Virginia. Shawn became a disabled veteran during his service.
Shawn was married to Martha (Shippee) on May 4, 1985.
After returning from the service in 1990, Shawn was employed as a truck driver for B & H Trucking and Component Buildings Systems.
At home Shawn loved spending time with his family and two grandchildren. He had a great passion for fireworks and enjoyed watching the reaction from others. He raised chickens and was proud to watch them provide for his family, enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and four wheeling.
He is survived by his wife Martha of 34 years and their two children; daughter Angela S. Kirouac of Chesterfield, MA and son Patrick A. Caron of Colrain, his two grandchildren Emily Kirouac and Darryl S. Caron, two brothers James Small of Shelburne Falls and Randy Small of Winchester, NH, a sister Donna Lake of Corpus Christi, TX, six nieces and nephews, many cousins including Ann Pease, Michael Cloutier and Greg Herzig.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2:00 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. Burial will follow in West Branch Cemetery, Colrain.
A visiting hour will precede the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Shawn's family requests memorial contributions be made to the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101-6307 or online at www.dakinhumane.org
Published in Recorder on Sept. 25, 2019