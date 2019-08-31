Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Brown-Blei. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Brown-Blei passed away on August 23 at the age of 78 at Mont Marie Nursing Home in the presence of her beloved daughter and son-in-law. The New York City native and recent Pioneer Valley transplant was known for her sharp wit, loquacious nature, and robust sense of humor.



A proud first-generation American, Sheila was born in Brooklyn, NY. She married her first husband, Melvin, at 18. After the birth of their third child, Sheila went to college, ultimately earning her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Psychology and going on to work as a Counselor and Social Worker in numerous settings. Sheila was especially proud of her "whistleblower" work that helped to shut down a corrupt Staten Island nursing home.



After witnessing the traumatizing events of September 11, 2001, from her home in NYC, Sheila relocated to Delaware, where she continued to make a difference in people's lives working for the Delaware Prison System and Delaware Vocational Rehab. Sheila loved living by the ocean, gardening, and having her children and grandchildren visit. Always politically active, Sheila taught her children the importance of standing up for their beliefs by taking them to rallies, marches, and demonstrations. Sheila never hesitated to speak up for what she believed was right.



Retiring in 2013, Sheila moved to Greenfield. She lived in the Weldon, participated in several writing groups, made friends with her beloved home health aides, visiting nurses, and homemakers while keeping up with old friends and far-flung family through Facebook.



Sheila was predeceased by her parents Doris and Philip, her brother Eugene, and her dear friend Jeremiah Supple. She is survived by two ex-husbands, Melvin Brown of NJ, Ira Blei of FL, and her former longtime companion Bill Ciment of Staten Island. She leaves behind her children and their partners: Eve Brown-Waite and her husband John Waite of Deerfield; longtime expatriates Joshua Samuel Brown and his partner Stephanie Huffman, and Barry Seth Brown of Portland, Oregon. Sheila had two beloved grandchildren, Sierra Waite of Deerfield, and Jeremiah Waite of Northampton.



She also leaves behind her beloved Ragdoll Cat, Mew-Mew, and many beloved caretakers, nieces, and nephews.



In lieu of attending a service or sending a donation, you can best honor Sheila by doing whatever you can to legally remove the current occupant of the White House and by encouraging world peace.

