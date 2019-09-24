Sheila (Olson) Kasky, 77, of East Colrain Road died Thursday 9/19/19 at the Elaine Center at Hadley. She was born in Waltham, MA and was the daughter of Cecil and Mary Trewhella. Sheila attended local schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School.
Sheila was a project planner at the Greenfield Tap & Die from the time she graduated high school until her retirement at the age of sixty seven.
Sheila enjoyed skiing and horseback riding when she was younger. She loved persian cats. She enjoyed being out in her gardens.
Sheila leaves a brother Christopher Trewhella and his wife Beverly. Two sisters, Charlotte Rae of Shelburne and Shirley Ryan of Gill. She leaves several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband William Kasky, her parents, Mary and Cecil Trewhella and a brother, Arnold Olson
A memorial service will be held Tuesday 10/8 at 11am At the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made St. James and Andrew Episcopal Church, 8 Church Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 24, 2019