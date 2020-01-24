Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila R. Noyes. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Rae (Browning) Noyes, 66, passed away at home on Thursday (01-23-2020) after a period of failing health. Born on October 10, 1953 in Greenfield, she was the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Hillock) Browning. She was a 1972 graduate of Greenfield High School and 1974 graduate of Brom's Beauty Academy. Sheila was a hairdresser at Hazel's Beauty Salon and more recently at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility.



Sheila married Ronald Noyes on April 12, 1974 in Brattleboro, VT. She attended the Living Water Church, and loved the Beach Boys and Alan Jackson. Sheila loved spending time with her family, and that blessing lasted so much longer due to the watchful eye and loving care of her daughter Amy.



Survivors include her loving husband Ron of 45 years; her two sons: Jeffrey (wife Charity) and Brian, all of Greenfield; her daughter Amy Long (husband Brandon) of Charlemont, six grandsons, three granddaughters, a step-grandson and a step-granddaughter. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her brother Ken Browning. Sheila was predeceased by her brother Donald Browning on July 18, 2018.



Services for Sheila will be on Tuesday (1-28-2020) at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. There will be an hour of visitation preceding the service, beginning at noon. Burial will be in the spring in Plain View Cemetery, Leverett.

Sheila Rae (Browning) Noyes, 66, passed away at home on Thursday (01-23-2020) after a period of failing health. Born on October 10, 1953 in Greenfield, she was the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Hillock) Browning. She was a 1972 graduate of Greenfield High School and 1974 graduate of Brom's Beauty Academy. Sheila was a hairdresser at Hazel's Beauty Salon and more recently at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility.Sheila married Ronald Noyes on April 12, 1974 in Brattleboro, VT. She attended the Living Water Church, and loved the Beach Boys and Alan Jackson. Sheila loved spending time with her family, and that blessing lasted so much longer due to the watchful eye and loving care of her daughter Amy.Survivors include her loving husband Ron of 45 years; her two sons: Jeffrey (wife Charity) and Brian, all of Greenfield; her daughter Amy Long (husband Brandon) of Charlemont, six grandsons, three granddaughters, a step-grandson and a step-granddaughter. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her brother Ken Browning. Sheila was predeceased by her brother Donald Browning on July 18, 2018.Services for Sheila will be on Tuesday (1-28-2020) at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. There will be an hour of visitation preceding the service, beginning at noon. Burial will be in the spring in Plain View Cemetery, Leverett. Published in Recorder on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close