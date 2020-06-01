Sherman Kenneth Smith, 100, passed away from natural causes at his home in Whately, MA on May 27, 2020.
In December, he celebrated his 100th birthday at home with three generations of his family who travelled from around the country to be with him on that glorious occasion.
Sherman was born December 22, 1919 to Elmer K and Ruth (Howe) Smith in Springfield, MA. He grew up in several towns in western Massachusetts including Greenfield and Colrain and spent many summers at his grandparents' home in Dover, VT.
He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1937 at the height of the Great Depression. After a number of odd jobs, he became a proofreader at T. Morey & Son, a book printer, and then a woodworking machinery operator at the Montague Rod & Reel. On December 15, 1941, a week after the bombing at Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the Army Air Force and trained as a ground-based radio operator. He was stationed in Florida and in the Caribbean supporting the movement of planes between the United States, North Africa and Europe.
While in Florida he met his future wife, Shirley Fay Schafer, a cryptographer who encoded and decoded the messages and a member of the Women's Army Corps. They married on November 1, 1943. After the war, they lived in Greenfield, MA near his parents and in 1951 moved to Whately, MA.
Sherman worked for several companies and then joined the U.S. Postal Service in South Deerfield in 1958 where he worked as a letter carrier and clerk. After Shirley's death in 1972, he married Ardis Spaulding Stevens of Weston, VT and moved there in 1973, commuting to a new Postal Service position in Deerfield, MA and ultimately became Postmaster in Bernardston, MA. He retired in 1982 and he and Ardis spent the next 29 years happily enjoying a busy, fulfilling life in the Vermont countryside.
A railroad enthusiast with encyclopedic knowledge of lines and schedules, he and Ardis traveled extensively throughout the country by rail in connection with Ardis's role as coordinator of Senior Games for the state of Vermont. Sherman proudly served as her "assistant" in that and other senior activities in Vermont in which she was active. After her death in 2011, Sherman returned to Whately to live with his son, Doug Smith, in the house where he and his wife Shirley raised their family, playing cribbage and cheering on the Red Sox.
Sherman is survived by his four children: sons Doug Smith of Whately, MA and Kenneth Smith of Nashua, NH and daughters Judy Durzo and son-in-law Joseph Durzo, of Denver, CO and Marcia Smith of Arlington, VA and her partner Kenneth Manning. He also leaves three grandchildren (Andrew Smith and his wife Laurel of Manchester, NH; Garrett Smith and his fiancé Araceli Garcia of San Diego, CA; and Erica (Aerii) Smith and her husband Nathan Smith of Cheyenne, WY) and four great-grandchildren (Owen and Tegan Smith of Manchester, NH; and Parker and Ardis Smith of Cheyenne, WY). He remained close to his former daughter-in-law Jody Ferland of Narragansett, RI, and stepdaughter Sharon Haley and her husband Reg of Winchester, NH and their children.
A special thank-you is due to his son Doug with whom he lived and who cared for him for the last 9 years. In addition, thanks are due to the wonderful team of caregivers from O'Connell Care at Home who helped Doug care for Sherman during his last years.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or any worthy charitable organization.
Published in The Recorder on Jun. 1, 2020.