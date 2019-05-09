Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherwin John Page Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherwin John Page, Jr., 61 of 229 Chesterfield Road, Hinsdale, NH died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home. He was born in Greenfield, MA on August 7, 1957, the son of Kathleen and Sherwin John Page, Sr. and attended Greenfield Schools.



Sherwin was married for 20 years and had 2 children with Kathleen Middleton-Page, then was blessed to find his soulmate and life partner, Renate Schriver Page with whom he spent the rest of his life. He lived Scotia, NY and Greenfield, MA.



He worked as a bus driver for 20 years for the Scotia Glenville School and was a truck driver at C & S in Hatfield, MA.



Sherwin enjoyed music, fishing and other outdoor activities with family and friends.



He leaves behind 5 children and 2 sons in law: Kellie Hemingway, April Page, Jonathan Schriver, Carol Cote and Jolene Cote. He leaves 14 grandkids and 14 brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins to numerous to list but no less loved. He was a true smart alek who was beloved by everyone whose life he touched.



Sherwin was predeased by his mother Kathleen Brissette, (Oct. 2002), father Sherwin John Page, Sr., (Dec. 1985), sisters Virginia Page and Sharmon Powers.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Greenfield Gardens Community Center, 58 Pray Drive, Greenfield, MA.

Published in Recorder on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close