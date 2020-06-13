8/12/1948-5/17/2020



Sheryl Brault of Green Valley, AZ (formerly from Athol, Orange and Amherst, MA) died after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and ultimately, pneumonia. She graduated from Athol High School in 1966. She leaves behind her spouse of 26 years, Sharon Crow; 2 children - Diane Snyder of Ontario, Canada and Daryl Brault of Massachusetts; as well as 8 - grandchildren Adrianna, Skylar, Alexis, Matthew, Kellen, Ashley, Harper, and Aislinn; and 2 great grandsons - Bentley and Robert. She also leaves many loved and cherished friends in the East, West and Southwest, as well as three of the best doctors in the world-Dr. Cynthia Reed, neurologist; Dr. Barbara Zebb, Therapist; and Dr. Fred Mendoza, Primary Care.



From the time she could walk, Sheryl was energetic and fun-loving. She taught and ultimately served as Principal in the Orange Elementary School System for her entire career, retiring in 2006. Sheryl loved living, laughing and teaching. She asks people that she knew not to be sad, because she now is at peace.



There will be no funeral or memorial service per Sheryl's wishes. Her ashes will be spread in the ocean along the Maine coast.



