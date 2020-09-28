Shirley A. (Jarvis) Hildreth, 83, a life-time resident of Hinsdale, NH. died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon, NH. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Shirley was born the daughter of the late Edna (Bonnett) Dinsmore and Alcid Jarvis on August 17, 1937 in Brattleboro, VT. She was educated locally and graduated from Hinsdale High School class of 1955.
On July 12, 1958 she exchanged vows with Calvin P. Hildreth at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Hinsdale. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for sixty-two years.
She worked as a lens inspector for the American Optical Co. in Brattleboro, VT. for seventeen years. Prior to her passing she had worked at the Hinsdale Schools as a cook and kitchen staff for forty years. Shirley was known as the "Lunch Lady".
Shirley enjoyed many things in life. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph's Church in Hinsdale for many years. She was also a big sports fan she loved the Red Sox and was always front and center at the Hinsdale Girls Varsity Basketball games. She loved to travel with her husband and family. Shirley loved being the doting grandmother and in time great grandmother. Mostly, she loved her family.
Mrs. Hildreth is survived by her husband, Calvin P. Hildreth of Hinsdale. Her daughter, Lori A. Grover and her husband, Joseph of Greenfield, MA. A granddaughter, Whitney Sabelawski and her husband, Zac of Kennebunk, ME. A great granddaughter, Zoe Sabelawski of Kennebunk, ME. Five siblings; Richard Jarvis and his wife, Judy of Northfield, MA. Dennis Jarvis and his wife, Mary of San Antonio, TX. Mary Freitas and her husband, David of Hinsdale, NH. Norman Sevingy and his wife, Gundren of Brattleboro, VT. and Paul Sevingy and his wife, Lolly of Holden, ME. In addition, she leaves; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11am. in the family lot at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plain Rd. Hinsdale, NH. 03451. Due to Covid-19 standards masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Shirley A. Hildreth to: Hinsdale Catholic Daughters (funeral receptions) St. Bernards Church, C/O Mary Queen of Peace, 161 Main St. Keene, NH. 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St. Swanzey, NH. 03446. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com