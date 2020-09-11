It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Ann Hunting announce her passing, at her home on September 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was 82 years old.



Born in Gardner Hospital on March 9, 1938 to Willard Lyman and Cynthia (Willard) Lyman Baker, Shirley grew up in Orange, Massachusetts and attended Orange High School, where she played drums in the marching and concert bands. In June 1954, during her sophomore year, Shirley met the love of her life, Charlie Hunting at their church's choir practice. Soon after, in October 1954, Charlie left for the Air Force, having been stationed in Arizona. Being very committed to one another from early on, they continued their long distance relationship via the "Pony Express", writing to each other as frequently as possible. Charlie returned home on leave for Christmas 1956, and they were married on December 29. They promptly drove cross-country to start their lives together in Las Vegas, NV where Charlie was stationed at the time.



Shirley worked her entire life to support her family, starting with jobs at the local Dairy Bar and wool mill while in high school. Once living in Las Vegas, she worked as the Secretary to the Squadron Commander at Nellis Air Force Base. She also spent some time working as a Home Party Saleswoman for Avon, Tupperware, and Dutchmaid.



After moving back to Massachusetts in 1958, Shirley became a nurse's aide and worked at the Franklin County Public Hospital. Continuing on in her career, she graduated with honors from GCC's Associate of Nursing Program in 1974, and continued her work as an RN at what was then known as Franklin Medical Center from 1974 until 1983. She was proud to tout that she was one of the first women in the hospital to champion wearing scrub pants and one of the first nurses to wear colorful scrubs, as well. In 1984, she began working at the Elder Day Center on Wells Street, which was a department of FMC at the time. She continued in the advancement of her nursing career, becoming the Director of the Elder Day Care program in 1987 and was Board Certified in Gerontological Nursing from 1993 until her much deserved retirement in 2001. Forever known as "Nurse Shirley", she volunteered at Franklin Medical Center and at the Community Health Center of Franklin County, continuing to offer her neverending care and compassion to as many people as she could.



Shirley was very active in her church community at the United Methodist Church of Greenfield, until she was no longer able to attend due to her health. She was particularly proud of rural mission trips to South Carolina and for pioneering the Shawl Ministry in the church. She was an avid quilter, sewer, knitter and gardener all throughout her life.



Shirley leaves her beloved husband of 63 years, Charles Hunting and their three children: Curtis (Lynne Emanuelli) of Leyden, Cynthia Lively (Tom) of Colrain, and Craig (Michele) of Greenfield. Additionally, she leaves 5 adoring granddaughters, Jacinta Hunting (Jason), Sarah Engleman (Samuel), Marjorie Smith (Nathan), Katherine Smead (David), and Samantha Hunting, and 4 great-grandchildren, Samuel, Summer, Rhett, and Garth. Shirley also leaves her sister, Donna Killay of Athol, their brothers Wid (Izzy) Lyman and Joseph Lyman, and her former daughter-in-law, Barbara Hunting.



The family would also like to express our deepest appreciation to the small army of dedicated home health aides and the staff at Pioneer Valley Hospice for giving Shirley such excellent care these last few years.



Services for Shirley were held privately and a more open celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor and memory of Shirley to the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, or the First United Methodist Church of Greenfield. Final arrangements were under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.



