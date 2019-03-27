Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shirley A. (Joy) (Ovitt) Silva, 86 of 132 Silver Street, Greenfield, died peacefully on Thursday March 21, 2019 with her son Timothy and his wife Lindy by her side at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. She was born on September 12, 1932 in Colrain, the daughter of Jessie and Bessie Joy.



She leaves a son Timothy M. Ovitt and his wife Lindy Ovitt, a granddaughter Nicole Ovitt Serrell and a great grandson Anthony Borowiec. She leaves two sisters, Ruth Giard of Colrain and Charlotte Pease of California.



She was predeceased by 1 brother and 6 sisters.



She worked in the cafeteria at Mohawk Trail Regional School, then became a secretary at Rucki and Sons Appliance and Tire Store before going to Franklin Medical Center as a housekeeper, working her way to being Head Housekeeper, retiring from there.



She lived in Buckland for many years married to George Ovitt before relocating to Greenfield where she met her second husband Abel Silva. After marrying Abel, they both retired and relocated to Florida where she lived for 25 years. After Abel's passing, Shirley relocated back to Greenfield to be closer to her family.



She enjoyed dancing, playing cards with her friends, crossword puzzles, bingo, and occasional trips to the casino.



Shirley's wishes were to be cremated and have no services. She will be sadly missed by her family.

Published in Recorder on Mar. 27, 2019

