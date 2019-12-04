Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Emanuelli. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann (Johnson) Emanuelli, 94, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Palmer Health Care Center in Palmer, MA after a long struggle with Dementia and Alzheimers. She was born in Greenfield on December 23, 1924, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Schatz) Johnson.



Educated in Greenfield Schools, Shirley worked as a file clerk at the Greenfield Tap and Die before her marriage to Dino John Emanuelli on May 22, 1955. Dino was the Chief Engineer at the GTD. After her marriage to Dino, she was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker.



She adored her four grandchildren, enjoyed time spent with her family, gardening, Sunday car rides, vacationing at Cape Cod, and reading every single word of the Greenfield Recorder. Shirl liked to write letters and cards to family and friends and saved every one that was ever sent to her. These were precious memento's to her.



She is survived by two daughters, Annie Emanuelli of Northampton and Janet Seredejko and her husband David, of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer Seredejko, and Anthony and Maria Emanuelli; her sister Betty Manners; and several nieces and nephews.



Shirley was predeceased by her parents Charles and Margaret Johnson; her husband, Dino Emanuelli; a son, Paul Emanuelli; two sisters, Marilyn (Golosh)O'Brien and Beatrice Perkins; and a brother Charles Johnson.



Please join us in celebration of her life on Tuesday, December 17 at 10 am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at the Green River Cemetery in Greenfield. If you feel so moved, please wear blue to the services in memory of Shirley.



Family and Friends are invited to join visiting hours on Monday, December 16th from 5 to 7 pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home in Greenfield.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful Palmer Health Care Staff, who took such good care of her until the end, Hospice, and the many caregivers that loved and cared for her in her home, especially -Pam, Joan, and Karen. Your love and care allowed her to stay in the home she so dearly loved for so many years.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the - Franklin County ,



330 Whitney Ave , Suite 420, Holyoke, MA 01040. Mark your contribution for The Johnson Clan Relay team.



For Condolences, please visit

