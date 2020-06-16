Shirley Edna (Brown) Bennett, 97, formerly of Log Plain Road died Saturday 6/13/20 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in Lowell, MA on October 20, 1922, the daughter of J. Thomas and Mildred (Degenhardt) Brown, Sr. She was raised and educated in Billerica, MA and graduated from Howe High School in 1940. She graduated from Lowell State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science in 1944. She began her teaching career in Billerica from 1944-1949.
On November 8, 1947 she married William H. Bennett, Jr. They were married for over 66 years until his passing Feb. 19, 2014. They moved to Greenfield in 1949 and she had been a resident ever since. Shirley was a stay-at-home mom until 1966 when she returned to teaching full-time in the Greenfield Public Schools, retiring in 1985.
Shirley was a member of St James Episcopal Church and sang alto in the Pioneer Valley Symphony Chorus for many years. She was an avid reader and lover of crossword puzzles. She enjoyed taking walks, tending to her perennial gardens, camping in the family camper and the annual family vacation at Bennett Hill on Plum Island. After retirement she and Bill traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. She was a volunteer at Franklin County Medical Center for many years.
Shirley is survived by her five children, Martha (Bill) Tenney of Northfield, MA, Joyce Bennett (Steve Caminer) of Denver, CO, Peter of Corona, CA, Douglas (Cyndie) of South Deerfield, MA, and Lynne Emanuelli of Leyden, MA. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Ashley (Steve) Collins of Fullerton, CA, Leslie (David) Morales of Bangkok, Thailand, Carly (Andrew) Easton of Bernardston, MA, Adrienne Caminer of Brooklyn, NY, Zachary Bennett of South Deerfield, MA, Anthony Emanueill of Leyden, MA, and Maria Emanuelli of Prospect, OR; one step granddaughter Carol Tenney of Viera, FL; three great-granddaughters, Ivy and Reese Morales and Harper Easton; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Marjorie Bolz, Barbara Koslow, J. Thomas Brown, Jr., and Constance Holdman as well as her son-in-law Paul Emanuelli.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Buckley Healthcare Center for their compassionate care and dedication to her needs in the last few years of her life. Prior to residing at Buckley, Shirley received excellent care from Lisa Murphy and her wonderful home health care providers.
Funeral services will be held Monday 6/29 at 11 AM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield.
A calling hour will be held Monday morning from 10am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to The Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, 8 Church St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the American Diabetes Association, 306 Industrial Park Road, Suite 105, Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 16, 2020.